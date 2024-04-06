Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,591 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $22,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,978.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on A shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $144.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $151.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.