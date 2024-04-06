Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,857 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $30,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Truist Financial by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 24,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TFC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

