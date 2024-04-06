Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 520 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of United Rentals worth $21,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in United Rentals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in United Rentals by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $22,529,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.20.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $706.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $676.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.86. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

