Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 6,615 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $26,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $55.90 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.55.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

