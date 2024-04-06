Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 780 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,331 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $29,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,558,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after purchasing an additional 531,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $272.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.03. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $196.74 and a 52-week high of $274.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

