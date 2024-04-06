Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 7,835 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $23,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in MetLife by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,824,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,661,000 after acquiring an additional 293,925 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in MetLife by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,664,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,304,000 after acquiring an additional 240,564 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in MetLife by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 742,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,088,000 after acquiring an additional 86,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.24.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.66%.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

