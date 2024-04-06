Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 8,698 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $24,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.62.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $183.42 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

