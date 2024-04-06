Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of AutoZone worth $28,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,104.94 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,960.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,723.16.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $24.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,089.61.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,997 shares of company stock valued at $61,108,338. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

