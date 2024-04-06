Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of DexCom worth $26,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 46,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 677,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,032,000 after purchasing an additional 43,161 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.73.

DexCom Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $138.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.83 and a 200 day moving average of $113.51.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $338,004.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,505 shares in the company, valued at $9,211,053.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $338,004.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,505 shares in the company, valued at $9,211,053.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,259 shares of company stock worth $24,388,086. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.