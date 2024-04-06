Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Nucor worth $23,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Nucor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $3,481,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nucor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,019,000 after buying an additional 22,470 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $5,490,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $200.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.46. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $202.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

