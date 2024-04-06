China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,913 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 350.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,960,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,410,000 after buying an additional 461,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,072,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,410,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,092,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,386,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,474,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,636,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

SUPN stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 12,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $436,572.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 12,364 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $436,572.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,739 shares of company stock worth $1,450,713. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

