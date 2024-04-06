China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,204 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 354.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 559.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 90,413 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 128,098 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $55,658.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $37,061.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,833,238.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $55,658.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,188.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,481 shares of company stock valued at $365,655. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

TWST stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

