China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,454 Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) by 429.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALPN. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $76,810,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 493,027 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $2,442,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 234,246 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALPN shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

(Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.