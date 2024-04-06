China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,841 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 352.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DAWN opened at $14.57 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of -1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59.

Insider Activity

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,244,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,242 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $49,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,781 shares of company stock valued at $722,960. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAWN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

