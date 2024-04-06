China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,029 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 349.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVDL shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVDL

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $16.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.