China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 405.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.06.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $76,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,463.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $76,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,463.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 12,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $490,930.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,142,595.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,062 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

