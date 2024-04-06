China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 380.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,259 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 235.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $7.50 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.

Insider Activity

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 53.08%. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 86,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $664,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,435.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $43,898.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 368,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $664,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 312,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,435.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,774. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARDX

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.