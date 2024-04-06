China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 367.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,394 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Geron were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,202,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,949,000 after buying an additional 14,657,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,977,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,489,000 after buying an additional 4,479,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Geron by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,557,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,460,000 after buying an additional 5,845,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after buying an additional 1,910,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Geron by 3,730.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,974,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,814,000 after buying an additional 10,687,554 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GERN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

GERN opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. Geron Co. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.73.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. Geron’s quarterly revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

