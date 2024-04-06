China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 11,122 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 354.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,862,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,034,000 after buying an additional 2,369,956 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 592.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,003 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,718,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,727 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,003,000 after buying an additional 1,261,066 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $19.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.43% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RLAY. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RLAY

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.