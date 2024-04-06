China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 18,854 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 360.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 184,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 124,621 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 470,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 293,174 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 173,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 604,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 735.99% and a negative return on equity of 72.88%. The company had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RXRX. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $100,962.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $63,868,336.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $100,962.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,868,336.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,571.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 413,701 shares of company stock worth $4,422,601. Corporate insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

