China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,202 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 353.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,228,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,850,000 after purchasing an additional 80,639 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 40,307 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 90,555 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 86.5% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,818,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,335,000 after acquiring an additional 843,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 2.01.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 12,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $406,636.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $376,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,342 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

