China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 63,168 Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 352.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,168 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 374.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,762,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1,743.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1,445.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,030,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 963,409 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 629,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,092.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,092.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SMMT opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

See Also

