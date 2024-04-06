China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,905 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 479.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Scholar Rock by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 279.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 2,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $45,384.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Scholar Rock news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $31,891.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $45,384.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,595.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,844 shares of company stock valued at $534,887. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRRK stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a current ratio of 8.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

