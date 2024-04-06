China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,905 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 479.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 279.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Insider Transactions at Scholar Rock

In related news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $31,891.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $45,384.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $31,891.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,844 shares of company stock valued at $534,887 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of SRRK opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRRK. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SRRK

Scholar Rock Profile

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.