China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $265.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.01 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.11.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

