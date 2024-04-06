China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 12,970 Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,970 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,294,342 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $112,637,000 after acquiring an additional 90,776 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after acquiring an additional 610,838 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,916 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,310,000 after acquiring an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 32,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $584,135.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 32,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $584,135.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $170,410.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,727 shares of company stock worth $3,275,016. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

See Also

