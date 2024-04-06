China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,156,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,463,000 after acquiring an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $317,393.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $306,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $317,393.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,115 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,804. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

ZM opened at $62.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of -0.07. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.54.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.