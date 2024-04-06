China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 360.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,854 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 209.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 184,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 124,621 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 470,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 293,174 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 173,954 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,479.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 604,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,571.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $396,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,571.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,701 shares of company stock worth $4,422,601 over the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $8.87 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $16.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.88% and a negative net margin of 735.99%. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

