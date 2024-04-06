China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 352.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $180,000.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $277,397.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,818.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $277,397.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,053 shares in the company, valued at $920,818.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $86,049.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,251.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,699. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,312.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

