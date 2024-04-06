China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $146,000 Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 349.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% in the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,409,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $5,404,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 553.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 586,247 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 404,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,505,000 after acquiring an additional 325,774 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AVDL opened at $16.69 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVDL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.