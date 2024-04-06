China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $150,000 Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 357.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,642 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 716,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 569,958 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 737.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 618,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 544,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $35,234.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,323.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.39.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

