China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $153,000 Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 353.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTGX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

PTGX opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 2.01.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 12,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $406,636.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,223 shares of company stock worth $2,647,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

