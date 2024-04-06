China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $161,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $356.87 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.93 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

