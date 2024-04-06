China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $181,000 Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 353.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $31,628.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $48.60.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $181.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

