China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $207,000 Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 351.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 28,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Jon R. Duane bought 6,920 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $60,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,943.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,691,475.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon R. Duane purchased 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,943.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,008 shares of company stock worth $4,160,642. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

