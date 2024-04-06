China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $229,000 Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,092 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,316,000 after purchasing an additional 217,618 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at $905,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,469,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 45.1% in the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 399,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 124,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 75.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 64,489 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $102,395. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SDGR stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

