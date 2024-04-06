China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $241,000 Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 349.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,673,000 after buying an additional 44,167 shares in the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.53.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $34,024.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $34,024.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Schmertzler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $41,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,547.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,207 shares of company stock valued at $562,337 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

PTCT stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $307.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.