China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $263,000 Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 325.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,702,000 after purchasing an additional 609,998 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

BEAM stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.77. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $2.42. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 1481.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,805,776.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,264,043.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,805,776.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,669. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

