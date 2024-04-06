China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $264,000 Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 348.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 278.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 62,298 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 52.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,602,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.73. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWTX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

