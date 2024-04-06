China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $264,000 Stock Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 348.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000.

SWTX opened at $44.49 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.73.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

