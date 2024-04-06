China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 405.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,683,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,359,000 after buying an additional 806,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,971,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,171,000 after buying an additional 141,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,255,000 after buying an additional 24,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,529,000 after buying an additional 49,898 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IDYA opened at $42.51 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $76,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,463.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 23,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $1,072,785.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,870,973.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $76,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,463.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,557 shares of company stock worth $4,336,062 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Featured Articles

