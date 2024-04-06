China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 351.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 396.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 563.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $2,699,979.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares in the company, valued at $12,691,475.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,691,475.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $150,053.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,857.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,008 shares of company stock worth $4,160,642 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $8.06 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

