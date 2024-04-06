China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 352.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

