China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $155,000 in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

NASDAQ APGE opened at $56.81 on Friday. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $72.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

