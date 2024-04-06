China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $161,000 in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,982,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 280.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,919,000 after purchasing an additional 480,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 2,041.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 479,082 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,990,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Disc Medicine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,662,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRON opened at $30.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.22). On average, analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRON shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Disc Medicine from $104.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 786,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,314,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,686 shares in the company, valued at $92,779,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 786,160 shares in the company, valued at $50,314,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,347,500. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

