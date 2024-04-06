China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $178,000 in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter worth $110,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 590,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSAI stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. Hesai Group has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group ( NASDAQ:HSAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

