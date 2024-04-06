China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $215,000 in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,970 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 54,109 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

LEVI opened at $20.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $22.39.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $170,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,727 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,016 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

