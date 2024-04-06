China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,250,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2,550.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,806.15.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,501.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,627.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,512.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

