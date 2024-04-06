China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 44,507 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 28,262 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,150,000 after purchasing an additional 161,652 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $169,046.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $781,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $169,046.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,480.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,193 shares of company stock worth $2,845,068. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Vericel Stock Up 1.3 %

VCEL opened at $51.07 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $28.71 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Vericel had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

