China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 18,827 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 387.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,827 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $948.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.90. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

